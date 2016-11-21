FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-GK Software 9-mth EBIT swings to positive EUR 1.04 mln
November 21, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-GK Software 9-mth EBIT swings to positive EUR 1.04 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* Continued to grow its turnover significantly by 26.5 percent to a figure of 53.10 million euros ($56.52 million) during first nine months of 2016, according to provisional figures (first 9-month of 2015: 41.98 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA rose greatly to 4.04 million euros, following a figure of (0.76) million euros in previous year

* 9-month EBIT reached a figure of 1.04 million euros (first 9-month of 2015: (3.36) million euros)

* Is maintaining its forecast for year 2016 and medium-term without making any changes or amendments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

