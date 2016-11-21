BRIEF-Fitch says pricing pressure on European healthcare companies will broaden to every subsector

Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* Fitch - Pricing pressure on European healthcare companies will broaden to every subsector as governments' focus on value in healthcare increases
* Fitch - Expect European pharma companies to focus on greater supply-chain efficiency in response to reduced pricing power and higher research and development costs
* Fitch -European hospital, care home operators facing greater pressure on revenue, but impact will depend on who is paying for care, intensity of care required
