9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says pricing pressure on European healthcare companies will broaden to every subsector
November 21, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says pricing pressure on European healthcare companies will broaden to every subsector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - Pricing pressure on European healthcare companies will broaden to every subsector as governments' focus on value in healthcare increases

* Fitch - Expect European pharma companies to focus on greater supply-chain efficiency in response to reduced pricing power and higher research and development costs

* Fitch -European hospital, care home operators facing greater pressure on revenue, but impact will depend on who is paying for care, intensity of care required

Source text for Eikon:

