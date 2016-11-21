FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Acorda to discontinue development of Dalfampridine for treatment of post-stroke walking difficulties
November 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Acorda to discontinue development of Dalfampridine for treatment of post-stroke walking difficulties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc -

* Milestone clinical study did not show sufficient efficacy to support further development of dalfampridine to improve pswd

* To discontinue development of dalfampridine for treatment of post-stroke walking difficulties

* Plan to focus research and development resources on developing our promising late-stage parkinson's disease therapies, CVT-301 and tozadenant

* Also plan to focus research and development resources on advancing earlier stage assets, CVT-427 in migraine, SYN120 in parkinson's disease dementia, rHIgM22 in MS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

