FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Rowan and Saudi Aramco to contribute $25 mln for working capital needs at formation of new company
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Rowan and Saudi Aramco to contribute $25 mln for working capital needs at formation of new company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc -

* At formation of new company, each of Rowan and Saudi Aramco will contribute US$25 million to be used for working capital needs-SEC filing

* Saudi Aramco will be obligated to fund their portion of purchase of up to 20 new build jack-up rigs ratably over ten years

* First rig is expected to be delivered as early as 2021

* Partners intend newbuild jack-up rigs will be financed out of available cash from operations, funds available from 3rd party debt financing

* If cash from operations not available to fund cost of newbuild jack-up rig,each partner is to contribute funds to buy rigs up to $1.25 billion/partner

* Saudi Aramco as a customer will provide drilling contracts to support new company in acquisition of new rigs Source text: [bit.ly/2fK1TjQ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.