Nov 21 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc :

* Co made a $7.5 million investment commitment in a proposed 784 unit multi-story facility east Jacksonville, Florida

* Jernigan Capital -co also made $5.1 million development investment commitment for additional 256 units to be added to existing facility in Ocoee, Florida

* Construction of Jacksonville facility is expected to begin immediately