9 months ago
BRIEF-Concho Resources reports acquisition of northern Delaware basin assets
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Concho Resources reports acquisition of northern Delaware basin assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc :

* Concho Resources Inc. announces acquisition of northern Delaware basin assets

* Concho Resources Inc - deal for approximately $430 million

* Concho Resources Inc says consideration in transaction includes approximately $150 million of cash and 2.18 million shares of concho's common stock

* Concho Resources Inc - deal includes approximately 2.5 mboepd (69 pct oil) of current production

* Concho Resources Inc - deal accretive to cash flow per share and leverage neutral

* Concho Resources Inc says concho expects to fund cash portion of transaction with cash on hand

* Concho Resources - as a result of deal, plans to increase its operated rig count to an average of eight rigs in northern delaware basin during 2017

* Concho Resources inc - maintained its capital expenditure guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion for 2017

* Concho Resources Inc - concho expects to grow oil production volumes by more than 20 pct year-over-year in 2017

* Concho Resources Inc - increases 2017 production growth target range to 18 pct to 21 pct

* Concho Resources Inc - Concho expects to fund its 2017 capital program within cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

