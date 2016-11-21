FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Elliott Management sends a letter to board of Marathon making recommendations
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 21, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott Management sends a letter to board of Marathon making recommendations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* Elliott Management Corporation - sent a letter to board of marathon making recommendations that would "unlock $14 - $19 billion for shareholders"

* Elliott Management Corporation - manages funds that collectively beneficially own 4 pct of common stock and equivalents of marathon petroleum corporation

* Elliott Management Corporation - "believe marathon is severely undervalued"

* Elliott Management in letter to Marathon Petroleum - recommended "drop down" of all mlp-qualifying assets to mplx immediately

* Elliott Management in letter to marathon petroleum - recommended conducting a full strategic review to reassess marathon's current structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.