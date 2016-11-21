BRIEF-Elliott Management sends a letter to board of Marathon making recommendations

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* Elliott Management Corporation - sent a letter to board of marathon making recommendations that would "unlock $14 - $19 billion for shareholders"

* Elliott Management Corporation - manages funds that collectively beneficially own 4 pct of common stock and equivalents of marathon petroleum corporation

* Elliott Management Corporation - "believe marathon is severely undervalued"

* Elliott Management in letter to Marathon Petroleum - recommended "drop down" of all mlp-qualifying assets to mplx immediately

* Elliott Management in letter to marathon petroleum - recommended conducting a full strategic review to reassess marathon's current structure