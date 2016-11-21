FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cubic Q4 loss per share $0.29
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cubic Q4 loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp :

* Cubic Corp - sales of $406.6 million for q4

* Cubic Corp - sales guidance for fiscal 2017 of $1.505 billion to $1.555 billion

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Cubic Corp - sees fiscal 2017 eps guidance of $0.40 to $0.80 per diluted share

* Total backlog of $2.940 billion as of september 30, 2016

* Cubic-While we are "disappointed" by shortfall in fy 2016 financial results, fully anticipate delayed orders will be received in fiscal year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $390.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2fht95r Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
