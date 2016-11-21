FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Federated Investors says reached an agreement to acquire certain investment management related assets of Horizon Advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Federated Investors Inc :

* Says reached an agreement to acquire certain investment management related assets of Horizon Advisers

* Federated Investors says to reorganize portfolios of three hancock horizon funds into comparable mutual funds managed by federated's advisory subsidiaries

* Federated Investors - about $431 million in one fixed-income and two equity funds will transition to federated funds with comparable investment objectives and strategies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

