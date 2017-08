Nov 21 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskab ASA :

* Successfully raises 200 million Norwegian crowns ($23.41 million) in a tap issue in bond issue with ISIN NO0010776081

* Nordea acted as bookrunner for tap issue

* Settlement date for tap issue will be Nov. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5422 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)