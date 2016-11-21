BRIEF-Grieg Seafood: Kvasshøgdi and Grieg Shipping II explores sale of 1.8 mln shares

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa

* Kvasshøgdi and Grieg Shipping II AS have retained Arctic Securities AS as manager and bookrunner to explore the sale of up to 1,824,565 shares outstanding in Grieg Seafood ASA, corresponding to up to approximately 1.63 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company, through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Kvasshøgdi AS will sell up to 1,000,000 shares and Grieg Shipping II AS will sell up to 824,565 shares in the Company

* The Selling Shareholders are owners and members of the Grieg Group that holds a majority holding in the Company, through Grieg Holdings AS, Grieg Limited AS and Ystholmen AS

* Assuming all shares offered in the Placement are sold, the Selling Shareholders will hold no shares in the Company

* The Grieg family is committed to continue to be a majority and strategic long-term owner and represented on the Board of the Company

* Grieg Seafood will still be consolidated within the Grieg Group

* The bookbuilding will commence today, 21 November 2016, at 16:30 CET, and will close no later than 22 November 2016, at 08:00 CET

* The Selling shareholders are represented on the Board of Directors of Grieg Seafood by Per Grieg Jr., who acts as Chairman of the Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)