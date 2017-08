Nov 21 (Reuters) - Parker-hannifin Corp:

* Parker-Hannifin - On nov 17, Jon P. Marten Chief Financial Officer of company, announced his intention to take a temporary medical leave of absence

* Parker-Hannifin- During Marten'S leave of absence, Catherine Suever, controller of company, will also serve as Company's acting CFO - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: