9 months ago
BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Therapeutics announces results of preclinical studies of AEB3103
November 21, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Therapeutics announces results of preclinical studies of AEB3103

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc :

* Announced results of preclinical studies of AEB3103 showing suppressed growth of tumors in models of prostate, breast cancer

* Preclinical findings showed aeb3103 had potent anti-tumor effect in multiple solid tumor models, including prostate, breast cancer

* Preclinical findings showed that AEB3103 was well tolerated for more than five months

* Preclinical studies showed treatment with AEB3103 showed significantly longer survival in CLL animal model versus treatment with SOC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

