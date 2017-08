Nov 21 (Reuters) - Worthington Group Plc :

* Says pension protection fund decided to reject principal terms of Worthington's proposed company voluntary arrangement

* Says High Court issued a winding up order against company

* Company will be seeking judicial review of decision of PPF, in process of lodging required documentation to initiate this process

* Says outcome of review is considered to be key to future of company