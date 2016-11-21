FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum comments on Elliott Management statements
November 21, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum comments on Elliott Management statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* Marathon Petroleum comments on Elliott Management statements

* "We agree with Elliott Management that there is upside to our valuation"

* Disagree with Elliott's letter and presentation

* "As discussed with Elliott, there are tax and other impediments to an immediate dropdown of all assets to MPLX"

* "Confident our plan will deliver substantial shareholder value and we are moving ahead expeditiously on each of these actions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

