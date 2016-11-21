FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group updates on order issued by Shijiazhuang City Air and Water Pollution Prevention Command office
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group updates on order issued by Shijiazhuang City Air and Water Pollution Prevention Command office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares in company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 22 november 2016

* Units in shijiazhuang city, hebei province have received (shijiazhuang city air pollution prevention scheduling order)

* Making application to shijiazhuang municipal government for permission to continue normal pharmaceutical production in shijiazhuang

* Sales of group's products can be fulfilled in short term out of inventories

* Order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to suspend production

* Order states shijiazhuang municipal government has decided to implement strict regulatory/controlling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.