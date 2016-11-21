BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group updates on order issued by Shijiazhuang City Air and Water Pollution Prevention Command office

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares in company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 22 november 2016

* Units in shijiazhuang city, hebei province have received (shijiazhuang city air pollution prevention scheduling order)

* Making application to shijiazhuang municipal government for permission to continue normal pharmaceutical production in shijiazhuang

* Sales of group's products can be fulfilled in short term out of inventories

* Order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to suspend production

* Order states shijiazhuang municipal government has decided to implement strict regulatory/controlling