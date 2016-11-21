FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lifelock- will pay symantec termination fee of $87.5 mln if merger fails
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lifelock- will pay symantec termination fee of $87.5 mln if merger fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lifelock Inc

* Lifelock-Will be required to pay Symantec termination fee of $87.5 million if the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances-SEC filing

* Lifelock-Symantec entered support agreement with Hilary Schneider, Todd Davis, bessemer venture partners and David Cowan

* Lifelock-Support agreement provides that parties will generally vote their shares of common stock in favor of adoption of the merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

