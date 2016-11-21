FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Interactive Intelligence- stockholder lawsuit alleges board agreed to inadequate merger price
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Interactive Intelligence- stockholder lawsuit alleges board agreed to inadequate merger price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Interactive Intelligence Group Inc

* Interactive Intelligence Group-stockholder class action lawsuit filed in u.s. District court captioned trahan v. Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc, et al

* Interactive Intelligence Group-trahan action alleges co's board breached fiduciary duties by agreeing to allegedly inadequate price in merger

* Interactive Intelligence Group-trahan action alleges that merger sub and other corporate defendants aided and abetted these alleged fiduciary breaches

* Interactive Intelligence Group-believe claims raised in trahan action are "without merit", ultimate outcome cannot presently be determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.