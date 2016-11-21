BRIEF-SSY Group says unit in Shijiazhuang suspends production as directed

Nov 21 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd :
* Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang, ordered companies of pharma, iron casting, cement to temporarily halt production processes
* As a result of decision, subsidiary of group in Shijiazhuang has suspended its production since 19 november 2016
* Subsidiary has made a submission to City Government of Shijiazhuang, PRC requesting lifting of temporary production halt
* Company expects government would respond favourably, and production is expected to resume by end of November 2016
* Suspension due to serious air pollution situation in Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang
* "Group's financial performance will not be significantly affected by this matter"
