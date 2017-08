Nov 21 (Reuters) - Glu Mobile Inc

* Glu Mobile Inc CEO Nicholas Earl reports open market purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 17 at $2.09 per share - sec filing

* Glu Mobile Inc CEO Earl owned 184,638 shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2guAeEW)