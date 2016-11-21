BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group says Fosun Group increases stake

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Increase in shareholding by A controlling shareholder

* From 18 to 21 November 2016, Fosun Group acquired an aggregate number of 387,500 H shares

* Fosun Group acquired H shares at average price of approximately HK$24.10 per share

* After shareholding increase, fosun group holds 927.2 million shares (38.40%) of total issued shares of co

* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co (including a shares or h shares) for amount of not less than rmb70 million