9 months ago
BRIEF-Southern Arc makes strategic investment in Tethyan Resources
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Southern Arc makes strategic investment in Tethyan Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Southern Arc Minerals Inc :

* Southern Arc makes strategic investment in Tethyan Resources Plc

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - Southern Arc has subscribed for 16.5 million new ordinary shares in Tethyan Resources Plc at a price of C$0.036 per share

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says on closing of these transactions, Southern Arc will own 29.15% of Tethyan's issued and outstanding ordinary shares

* Southern Arc Minerals - co has agreed to buy about 14.7 million existing ordinary shares in Tethyan from Newmont Ventures Limited for C$0.036/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

