BRIEF-S&P Global Platts and Intercontinental Exchange enter into a strategic agreement

Nov 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc :

* S&P Global Platts - co, Intercontinental Exchange they have entered into a strategic agreement

* S&P Global Platts-will grant ICE exclusive rights to use platts’ north american physical natural gas benchmarks

* S&P Global Platts- ICE data regarding physical natural gas transactions will be anonymized, included as inputs into physical market price assessment processes

* S&P Global platts- will grant ICE rights to use co’s North American physical natural gas benchmarks in settling, clearing of derivatives contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: