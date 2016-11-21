FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P Global Platts and Intercontinental Exchange enter into a strategic agreement
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P Global Platts and Intercontinental Exchange enter into a strategic agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc :

* S&P Global Platts - co, Intercontinental Exchange they have entered into a strategic agreement

* S&P Global Platts-will grant ICE exclusive rights to use platts’ north american physical natural gas benchmarks

* S&P Global Platts- ICE data regarding physical natural gas transactions will be anonymized, included as inputs into physical market price assessment processes

* S&P Global platts- will grant ICE rights to use co’s North American physical natural gas benchmarks in settling, clearing of derivatives contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.