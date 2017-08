BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing enters into third amended, restated credit agreement

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Modine Manufacturing Co :

* Entered third amended, restated credit agreement restating existing $175 million second amended and restated credit agreement

* Amended, restated credit agreement extended maturity of revolving credit facility to November 15, 2021 - SEC Filing

* Modine manufacturing-amended, restated note purchase, private shelf restating note purchase agreement relating to $125 million 6.83% senior notes due August 2020

* Amended and restated credit agreement added a $275 million term loan facility

* Amended, restated note purchase agreement added ability of company to issue a $50 million series of 5.75% senior secured notes Source text (bit.ly/2gdn4JZ) Further company coverage: