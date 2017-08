Nov 21 (Reuters) - Trigano SA :

* FY current operating profit 100.1 million euros ($106.12 million) versus 64.1 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 89.7 million euros versus 59.5 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 1.31 billion euros versus 1.08 billion euros year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 1.0 euros per share

* Sees significant growth in activity and results for 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)