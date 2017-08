Nov 21 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp -

* Savaria provides forecasts for 2017

* Savaria Corp sees 2017 revenue of $139 million, an increase of 17% over projected 2016 result of $119 million

* Savaria Corp sees 2017 ebitda between $25 and $26 million

* FY2017 revenue view c$147.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S