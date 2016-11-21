BRIEF-Nevro Corp says entered into new multi-year supply agreement with Centro De Construccion

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp

* Nevro corp - on november 15, entered into a new multi-year supply agreement with centro de construccion de cardioestimuladores del uruguay s.a.

* Nevro corp - ccc agreement continues for ten years unless terminated earlier - SEC filing

* Nevro corp - term of ccc agreement automatically renews for additional two-year terms

* Nevro corp- ccc agreement is effective as of nov 11, 2016 and, terminated company's existing supply agreement with ccc entered into on march 13, 2015

* Nevro- intends to seek confidential treatment for certain portions of ccc agreement pursuant to confidential treatment request submitted to sec