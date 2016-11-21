FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 21, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lamtex Holdings Company entered into placing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lamtex Holdings Ltd :

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Placing price of hk$0.23 per placing share

* Subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for, convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of hk$200 mln.

* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately hk$31.18 mln

* Placing agent has agreed to place a maximum of 139.5 mln shares at placing price of hk$0.23 per placing share

* Placing agent is Kingston Securities Limited Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2fz6EKn] Further company coverage:

