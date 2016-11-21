FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BGEO Group reports Q3 profit of $60.8 mln, up 75 pct Y-O-Y
#Financials
November 21, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BGEO Group reports Q3 profit of $60.8 mln, up 75 pct Y-O-Y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc :

* 3rd quarter and nine-month 2016 results

* Says Q3 profit was 141.5 mln Georgian lari ($60.8mln/ 46.7 mln stg), up 75.0 pct y-o-y

* Says Q3 earnings per share ("EPS") were 3.55 Georgian lari ($ 1.52 per share/ 1.17 stg per share), up 74.0 pct y-o-y

* Says 9 months profit was 339.8 mln Georgian lari ($ 145.9 mln/ 112.2 mln stg), up 57.9 pct y-o-y

* Says 9 months was 8.12 Georgian lari ($ 3.49 per share/ 2.68 stg per share), up 47.4 pct y-o-y

* Says profit excluding effect of these deferred tax adjustments and "net non-recurring items" was 106.9 mln Georgian lari in Q3(up 24.9 pct y-o-y)

* Says book value per share was gel 56.03 Georgian lari, up 28.5 pct y-o-y

* Says total equity attributable to shareholders was 2,142.6 mln Georgian lari, up 28.5 pct y-o-y

* Says total assets increased to 11,286.1 mln Georgian lari, up 13.6 pct y-o-y

* Says as of Nov.18 2016, 281.5 mln Georgian lari liquid assets were held at holding company level

* Says Q3 return on average equity ("ROAE") was 24.7 pct (23.3 pct in Q3 2015 and 22.5 pct in Q2 2016)

* Says Q3 profit excluding effect of "net non-recurring" items was 86.8 mln Georgian lari in Q3 (up 11.8 pct y-o-y) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

