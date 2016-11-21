FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Turners acquires Autosure Insurance business
November 21, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Turners acquires Autosure Insurance business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turners Ltd :

* Turners acquires Autosure insurance business

* Reached agreement to purchase Autosure business including autosure brand, mechanical breakdown and payment protection insurance portfolios

* Turners will pay a total purchase price consideration of $34 mln in cash

* Expects Autosure will contribute earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around $5.5 mln in first full year

* Turners has also entered into a new corporate partnership with Suncorp New Zealand

* "We anticipate group earnings will lift significantly for financial year to 31 march 2018"

* Under partnership turners will sell private motor vehicle insurance under Autosure, mainstream and other Turners controlled brands

* 70% of Autosure acquisition will be funded from recent bond conversion and share placement capital raising

* "Additional synergies are expected to arise for turners group from utilisation of autosure's repairer network by our existing insurance business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

