Nov 21 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co :

* On November 21, company issued, sold EUR 200 million principal amount of 1.50% notes due 2023, EUR 500 million principal amount of 1.875% notes due 2026

* 2023 notes were issued, sold as additional notes of same series as already outstanding EUR 550 million total amount of 1.50% notes due 2023 Source text (bit.ly/2fkVxqK)