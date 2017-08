Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Tera Probe is expected to post 35% drop in operating profit for FY ending in March, consolidated operating profit is seen at 1.8 billion yen - Nikkei

* Tera Probe expects sales will likely fall 20% to 18 billion yen for FY ending in March- Nikkei