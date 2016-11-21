FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fluor signs MOU with clean energy future for new gas-fired power stations in Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp

* Fluor signs memorandum of understanding with clean energy future for new gas-fired power stations in ohio

* Fluor corp - fluor will support permitting and project development over next year with construction scheduled to begin in early 2018

* Projects are currently planned to begin commercial operations in 2020

* As part of agreement, fluor will provide initial permitting and development support services for projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

