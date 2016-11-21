BRIEF-Warner Music Group says entered into an amendment to credit agreement

Nov 21 (Reuters) -

* Warner music group corp- on nov 21, unit entered into an amendment to credit agreement, dated november 1, 2012-sec filing

* Warner music group corp-senior term loan credit agreement amendment has extended maturity date of senior term loan credit agreement to nov 1, 2023

* Warner music group corp -senior term loan credit agreement amendment increased principal amount outstanding by $27.5 million to $1,006 million

* Warner music group corp - acquisition corp. Redeemed 10%, or $27.5 million of its 5.625% senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: