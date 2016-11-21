FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights filing of U.S. new drug application for the closed triple in COPD by Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights filing of U.S. new drug application for the closed triple in COPD by Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc -

* Theravance Biopharma highlights filing of U.S. new drug application for the closed triple in COPD by Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva

* GSKon track for European regulatory submission for closed triple in COPD by end of 2016

* Results of impact study are expected to be reported by GSK in 2017

* Regulatory filing in EU is planned in coming weeks,is expected to be followed by submissions in other countries beginning in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

