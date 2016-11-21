FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing names new senior leaders and launches integrated services business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co -

* Boeing names new senior leaders, launches integrated services business

* Kevin G. Mcallister president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, succeeding company Vice Chairman Ray Conner in that role

* Appointed Stanley A. Deal president and CEO of Boeing Global Services

* Mcallister joins Boeing from GE Aviation

* New business unit to be formed from customer services groups within existing commercial airplanes and defense,space and security business units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

