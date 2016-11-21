BRIEF-Boeing names new senior leaders and launches integrated services business

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co -

* Boeing names new senior leaders, launches integrated services business

* Kevin G. Mcallister president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, succeeding company Vice Chairman Ray Conner in that role

* Appointed Stanley A. Deal president and CEO of Boeing Global Services

* Mcallister joins Boeing from GE Aviation

* New business unit to be formed from customer services groups within existing commercial airplanes and defense,space and security business units