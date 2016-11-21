BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei: To discuss Nissan's stake sale at board meeting Tuesday
* report of Nissan Motor Co Ltd plan to sell stake in it to KKR not something it announced
Nov 21 Hormel Foods Corp
* Announced a 17 percent increase to annual dividend to shareholders
* Annual dividend on common stock of corporation was raised to $0.68 per share from $0.58 per share
* Board of directors authorized first quarterly dividend of seventeen cents (17¢) a share to be paid on Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oceaneering international inc says on november 21, entered into agreement and amendment no. 2 to credit agreement
* Plans to use incremental liquidity available from undrawn capacity on U.S. $80 million subordinated loan to complete Q4 capital activity