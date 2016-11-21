FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brocade Communications Systems qtrly earnings per share $0.16
November 21, 2016 / 11:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brocade Communications Systems qtrly earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Brocade communications systems inc - reported q4 revenue of $657 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter

* Brocade communications systems inc - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.16

* Brocade communications systems inc qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 non-gaap gross margin 68.2 % versus 67.9% last year

* Brocade communications systems inc qtrly gaap gross margin 63.9% versus 67% last year

* Brocade communications systems inc - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gDwKkm) Further company coverage:

