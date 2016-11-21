FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 11:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers of America says qtrly net sales declined 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc

* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - for 3 months ended oct 1, 2016, net sales declined 2.7% or $0.7 million versus three months ended october 3, 2015

* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - retail sales declined $1.2 million for three months ended october 1, 2016 compared to same period in 2015

* Appliance recycling centers of america - net income of $1.1 million for quarter ended october 1, 2016 versus net loss of $0.8 million for quarter ended oct 3, 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gDtntA) Further company coverage:

