9 months ago
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Arrhythmia Research Technology says unit entered into fifth amendment to loan and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Arrhythmia Research Technology Inc

* On Nov 15, co, unit entered into fifth amendment to loan and security agreement

* Term note has a five year term with a maturity date of november 2021

* In addition, pursuant to fifth amendment, company obtained a new equipment line of credit

* Term of equipment line of credit is 6 years, maturing on November 15, 2022, inclusive of a maximum one year draw period

* Refinanced, consolidated outstanding commercial term loan and others to create single term note in principal amount of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

