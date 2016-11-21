BRIEF-Synergy Pharma enters privately-negotiated exchange agreements

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Synergy Pharma-co entered privately-negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2019

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals-holders agreed to exchange aggregate amount of about $20.7 million of notes, accrued but unpaid interest under notes held by them

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals-holders agreed to exchange total principal amount of $20.7 million in exchange for 7.6 million shares of co's common stock