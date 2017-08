Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leadfx Inc

* Leadfx inc says has received favourable changes to Paroo station mine's operating conditions

* Leadfx inc says received a $1 million unsecured, interest-free loan from sentient global resource fund to help meet its working capital needs

* Has received a seven-year extension for access to port of fremantle to export lead concentrate