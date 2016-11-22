BRIEF-Moody's says Korean non-financial corporates' stable credit quality is supported by steady economic growth

Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* Korean non-financial corporates' stable credit quality supported by steady economic growth
* Expect financial leverage to remain broadly stable or slightly improve for most rated companies
* Fundamentals for telecom, refining, chemical sectors will remain favorable, challenges to continue for retail, steel
* Expect korea's economic growth to remain largely stable at 2.5% in 2017
* Low domestic interest rates to keep funding environment favorable helping companies improve interest coverage Source text : bit.ly/2gww6nE