9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Korean non-financial corporates' stable credit quality is supported by steady economic growth
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 22, 2016 / 2:21 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Korean non-financial corporates' stable credit quality is supported by steady economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -

* Korean non-financial corporates' stable credit quality supported by steady economic growth

* Expect financial leverage to remain broadly stable or slightly improve for most rated companies

* Fundamentals for telecom, refining, chemical sectors will remain favorable, challenges to continue for retail, steel

* Expect korea's economic growth to remain largely stable at 2.5% in 2017

* Low domestic interest rates to keep funding environment favorable helping companies improve interest coverage Source text : bit.ly/2gww6nE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
