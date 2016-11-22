FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms China at 'A+'
November 22, 2016 / 3:21 AM / 9 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms China at 'A+'; outlook stable

* Fitch - issue ratings on China's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A+'

* Fitch on China - country ceiling is affirmed at 'A+'. Short-Term foreign- and local-currency idrs have been affirmed at 'F1+'

* Fitch - China's robust external finances and strong macroeconomic track record continue to support sovereign rating at its current level of 'A+'

* Fitch-China's recent economic growth trajectory accompanied by build-up of imbalances,vulnerabilities that poses risks to its basic economic,financial stability

* Fitch on China - "in agency's assessment, vulnerabilities will rise over our 2016-18 forecast horizon"

* Fitch - views public finances as a neutral factor in China's sovereign rating profile

* Fitch on China - forecasts gross general government debt (gggd) will rise to 52.4 percent of gdp at end-2016

* Fitch on China - macroeconomic performance remains a rating strength despite gradual slowdown in growth

* Fitch on China-forecasts real GDP growth of 6.4 percent in 2017, down from projected 6.7 percent in 2016, on impact of recent macro-prudential tightening measures targeting housing market

* Fitch - continues to see tangible evidence of China's ongoing structural rebalancing

* Fitch - China's near-term growth prospects are further supported by continued resilience of fixed-asset investment, retail sales, and labour market Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2flOqyf

