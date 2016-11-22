FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Factor Therapeutics enters collaboration and IP option agreement
November 22, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Factor Therapeutics enters collaboration and IP option agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Factor Therapeutics Ltd

* Asx alert-collaboration and ip option agreement with monash university-ftt.ax

* Factor therapeutics - entered into a collaboration and intellectual property option agreement

* Factor therapeutics - agreement with an internationally recognised team of dermatology researchers from monash university

* Collaboration agreement includes option to license both background and foreground ip within a two-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

