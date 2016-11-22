BRIEF-Factor Therapeutics enters collaboration and IP option agreement

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Factor Therapeutics Ltd

* Asx alert-collaboration and ip option agreement with monash university-ftt.ax

* Factor therapeutics - entered into a collaboration and intellectual property option agreement

* Factor therapeutics - agreement with an internationally recognised team of dermatology researchers from monash university

* Collaboration agreement includes option to license both background and foreground ip within a two-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: