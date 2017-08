Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hong Leong Bank Bhd

* Q1 net profit 542.6 million rgt versus 503 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 1.10 billion rgt versus 1.02 billion rgt

* "Moderate growth prospects are expected to extend into 2017"

* "Global growth prospects expected to stay subdued despite tentative signs of reducing downside risks" in coming quarters