Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stor-age Property Reit Ltd :

* Six month distribution to shareholders of 43.04 cps, 6.1 pct ahead of prospectus forecast

* Proposed acquisition of Storage RSA and Somerset West CC portfolios underway

* Property revenue at 78.526 million rand for six months ended Sept.30 versus 56.900 million rand year earlier