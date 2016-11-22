FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Essilor expands in China; expects revenue growth to end yr at around 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Essilor SA :

* Essilor expands in China. Essilor updates 2016 expectations

* Has formed a new partnership by taking a 50 pct stake in Photosynthesis Group

* Partnership will help to drive faster growth in Chinese optical industry

* Separately, Essilor has also agreed to purchase a 55 pct equity interest in Jiangsu Creasky Optical

* These two partnerships attest to Essilor's strong acquisitions dynamic in 2016, which is expected to result in a scope effect of around 4 pct for year

* On a like-for-like basis, revenue growth is now projected to end year at around 3.5 pct, reflecting temporary slowdown in ophthalmic optical market in United States

* Lastly, contribution from operations is now expected to stand at around 18.5 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

