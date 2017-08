Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

* Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd says Bliss GVS Healthcare won a three year contract worth USD 111.40 million for provision of medical healthcare services in Kenya

* Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd says contract from Aon Kenya Insurance Brokers Source text - (bit.ly/2gx1sdS) Further company coverage: