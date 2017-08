Nov 22 (Reuters) - JDC Group AG :

* JDC Group expands digital business model to Austria and Eastern Europe

* Expansion of successful AdvisorTech strategy to Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia

* Positive impact on revenues of up to 5 million euros ($5.31 million) and significantly positive earnings contribution expected in 2017 already Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)